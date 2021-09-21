Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6,097.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 119.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTR opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

