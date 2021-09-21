Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 11,300 BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 216,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000.

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

