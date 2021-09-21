Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,354 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.44 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

