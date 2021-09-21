Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes $206,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 207.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 336,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 226,843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 311.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 105,467 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 82.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 39,740 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 235.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

