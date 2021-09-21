Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDS. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

