Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 450,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.47. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LILAK shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.