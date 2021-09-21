Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBCN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.87. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

