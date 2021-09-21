Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading Down 4.6%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 13,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 69,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.89.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIST)
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
