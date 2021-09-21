Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading Down 4.6%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 13,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 69,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.89.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

