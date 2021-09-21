Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires 27,944 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,944 shares during the quarter. Telos makes up 2.0% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Telos worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Telos by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Telos by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 339,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $461,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,934.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 854,351 shares of company stock worth $26,331,611. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:TLS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,299. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.