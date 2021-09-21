Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires 3,427 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DermTech worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after buying an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DermTech alerts:

DMTK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,026. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.81.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,130 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.