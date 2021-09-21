Millrace Asset Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the quarter. Absolute Software accounts for 1.7% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 18,981.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 132,867 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 53.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 82,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the second quarter worth approximately $6,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ABST shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of ABST traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,115. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.26 million, a P/E ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 0.86. Absolute Software Co. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

