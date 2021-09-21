Millrace Asset Group Inc. Buys 41,796 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 189.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,336. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $46.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.23.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.