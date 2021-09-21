Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 622,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 714,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. 66,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.