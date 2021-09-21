Millrace Asset Group Inc. Invests $2.39 Million in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in DMC Global by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,821. The stock has a market cap of $672.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.95, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

