Millrace Asset Group Inc. Raises Stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Porch Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Porch Group worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 558.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCH. Benchmark raised their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $560,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

