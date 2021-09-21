Mint Club Market Capitalization Tops $2.22 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $7,565.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars.

