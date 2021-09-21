Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $177.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.06. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.