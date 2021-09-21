Mirrored Apple Price Reaches $146.91 on Exchanges (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $146.91 or 0.00338384 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $26.14 million and $77,143.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00174455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00114069 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.32 or 0.07005173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,444.28 or 1.00066600 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.14 or 0.00797264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 177,903 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

