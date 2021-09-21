Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.82 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $26.82 million and $213,698.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.18 or 0.00052176 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00170666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00109561 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.59 or 0.06723833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,552.75 or 0.99894195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,266,307 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

