Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.72 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $23.72 million and $87,881.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $50.23 or 0.00118458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00172827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00110960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.86 or 0.06957298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,380.64 or 0.99955643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.18 or 0.00774029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 472,207 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

