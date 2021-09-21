Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 178,287 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,577,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,287 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $114,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 137,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $10,664,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 41.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,260 shares of company stock valued at $37,395,889. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.90. 135,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,307,548. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

