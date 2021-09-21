Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $84,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.34. 8,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $209.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.41. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

