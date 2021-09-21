Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,425 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $77,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after acquiring an additional 666,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 572,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after buying an additional 498,893 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $197.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,516. The firm has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

