Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 704 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Intuit worth $103,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after buying an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $557.08. 15,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $541.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

