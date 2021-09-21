Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 72.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTEM opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 299,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,899 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

