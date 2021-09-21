Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.22.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $277.39 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $283.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

