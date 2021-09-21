Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires 60,125 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 3.3% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 396,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,841,385. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.