Montag & Caldwell LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.32. 82,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

