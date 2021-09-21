Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $27.43 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 172,393 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.80. 89,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

