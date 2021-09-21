Montag & Caldwell LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after acquiring an additional 565,279 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $20,023,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $18,699,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $17,057,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $67.93. 702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,384. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.