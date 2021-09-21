Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,420 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,420 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,422,891,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,719,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,910,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.67.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $236.53 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 856,243 shares of company stock worth $222,915,890.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

