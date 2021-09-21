Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSE:DPG opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.41.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

