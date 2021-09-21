Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

