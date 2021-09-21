Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $247,000 in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.