Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEGRY stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. 15,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.