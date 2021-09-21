Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 462.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

IPO opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $77.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.