Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

