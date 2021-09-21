Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $285,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

