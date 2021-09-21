Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $154.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.23. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $243.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

