MP Materials (NYSE:MP) versus Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Financial Contrast

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

68.1% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Augusta Gold and MP Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 41.87 -$21.83 million $0.22 143.82

Augusta Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MP Materials.

Volatility and Risk

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 4.93, indicating that its stock price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Augusta Gold and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 MP Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75

MP Materials has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.00%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -143.62% -37.31% MP Materials N/A 8.19% 4.84%

Summary

MP Materials beats Augusta Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.