Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Short Interest Down 26.9% in August

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MUDS stock remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. 228,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,206. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUDS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

