MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.81

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.81 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,250 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.81. The company has a market cap of £6.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40.

About MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

