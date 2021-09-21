Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $136,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $526,502.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,821 shares of company stock worth $14,762,881. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

