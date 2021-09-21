Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.55

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

