Namecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $16.95 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and $24,498.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,438.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.51 or 0.01267340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.09 or 0.00513576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00350968 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055256 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

