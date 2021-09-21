National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 44.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 174.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 67.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Roblox by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $750,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 626,102 shares of company stock worth $52,225,232.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

