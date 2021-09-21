National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,673 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,176,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 29,109 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 114,279 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.