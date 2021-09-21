National Asset Management Inc. Buys 64,388 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,388 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $719.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

