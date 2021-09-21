National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,671 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 52.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 73.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 44,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

