National Asset Management Inc. Sells 689 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $444.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

